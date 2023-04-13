Memories to last a lifetime. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian celebrated their love with three individual wedding ceremonies — and they offered glimpses at each one in their Hulu special.

During ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, which began streaming on Thursday, April 13, the couple shared never-before-seen footage from their nuptials. They initially visited a chapel in April 2022 before exchanging vows at a Los Angeles courthouse one month later.

The next month, Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 47, followed up the ceremony with an extravagant star-studded celebration in Italy. “Italy was just such a special place. I spent probably five summers in Portofino with my kids. So, I took you to Portofino. It was the second time you ever flew,” the reality star — who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick — said while cuddled up with her husband in the special.

The musician, for his part, referred to their third walk down the aisle as “beautiful and peaceful and so romantic.”

According to Barker, it was hard to choose which of the three ceremonies stood out the most. “It’s like choosing a child. I can’t pick the best one. Vegas was, like, our wild, rock star wedding. Santa Barbara was, like, as traditional as, like, everybody else’s wedding could’ve been,” he continued.

In response, Kardashian gushed over their final nuptials, adding, “And then, Italy was just really romantic and classic.”

The pair initially sparked romance rumors in January 2021 after years of friendship. Following less than one year of dating, Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021 at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel.

Before their wedding special aired, the Poosh founder took to social media to honor their anniversary.

“One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas! It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together,” she captioned an Instagram post on April 4, which included photos from their Las Vegas event.

Kardashian continued: “And yes, that’s me about to throw up on the floor in the car. 🥂 Thankful to @clemente_310 @kevinhwolff for all the iPhone footage so that I could remember the night 🪩🤪 also, I ended up losing this jacket that night, which I had for ten years, with the little cute heart studs and there’s a reward if anyone finds it 🕵🏻‍♀️.”

‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis is currently streaming on Hulu.