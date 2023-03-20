Her wedding, her rules! Kourtney Kardashian shocked fans and family members when she tied the knot with Travis Barker in May 2022 in Portofino, Italy, wearing a lace mini dress.

The TV personality, 43, opened up about the nontraditional choice while reflecting on the custom-made Dolce & Gabbana number via Instagram on Sunday, March 19. “One year ago, we had our first in-person meeting with @DolceGabbana to start the design process of my wedding dress,” Kardashian wrote alongside a series of photos that showed her in the white silk corset frock. “The first inspiration for my dress was when Travis and I were watching Guns N’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’ video one night before we were even engaged.”

She continued: “We said to each other, ‘This has to be our wedding.’ She was wearing a short dress, and I thought to myself, ‘I need a short dress!’” The Poosh founder explained that was also “inspired” by “1990s campaigns of Monica Bellucci shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine.”

Kardashian explained that wedding day look was also influenced by the destination of her and Barker’s nuptials. “I wanted to feel like we ran off to Italy and got married and wanted the dress and wedding to feel that way! When @DolceGabbana suggested putting Travis’ head tattoo of the Virgin Mary on the handmade lace veil with the worlds from his tattoo: family, loyalty, respect underneath, I got chills and knew how special that felt.”

She added: “This was all planned and made into my dream come true all so so quickly, and I’m so grateful to everyone who put their all into making it all happen!”

Kardashian teamed the lingerie-esque look with sheer cutout gloves and lace pointed-toe pumps. She wore her hair in a distressed but chic updo and rocked minimal jewelry.

Her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner also wore Dolce & Gabbana garments to the romantic soirée. Barker, 47, for his part, looked dapper in a double-breasted tuxedo with satin detailing. The getup was finished with a gold cross brooch. (The duo — who were first linked in January 2021 — got legally married earlier in May during a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse wedding. They also attempted to say “I do” in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammys in April.)

Khloé, 38, made headlines in December 2022 for sharing her opinion on her big sister’s dress. When asked by Kourtney if she “liked” her wedding garb during an episode of Vanity Fair’s “Lie Detector,” the Revenge Body alum coyly said “It was fine.” She then clarified: “I mean, it was beautiful, for sure. I just would’ve loved to see you in that at the after party and then something prior.”

Putting Khloé on the spot once more, Kourtney asked her sister if she feels “I changed my sense of style when I started dating Travis?” Without hesitation, Khloé said, “Yes.”

“Do you like my style better now?” Kourtney beseeched, to which Khloé quipped: “No, I don’t think so. I don’t know. It’s not bad or good … I liked your style before and I like your style, and I like your style now, but I do think this is a phase and you’ll go back to where your heart is.”