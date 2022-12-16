Not a fan! Khloé Kardashian thinks sister Kourtney Kardashian said yes to the wrong dress for her wedding to Travis Barker in Italy.

The Good American founder, 38, shared her thoughts on the gown during an episode of Vanity Fair‘s “Lie Detector” YouTube series alongside her big sister. In the clip, which was shared on Thursday, December 15, Kourtney, 43, first asked Khloé if she enjoyed her and her husband’s European nuptials. “I did,” Khloé replied as the Poosh founder grilled her with: “Did you like my wedding dress?”

After a brief pause, Khloé said, “It was fine,” prompting Kourtney to bust out laughing. The Revenge Body alum then clarified: “I mean, it was beautiful, for sure. I just would’ve loved to see you in that at the after party and then something prior.”

Putting Khloé on the spot once more, Kourtney asked her sister if she feels “I changed my sense of style when I started dating Travis?” Without hesitation, Khloé said, “Yes.”

“Do you like my style better now?” Kourtney beseeched, to which Khloé quipped: “No, I don’t think so. I don’t know. It’s not bad or good … I liked your style before and I like your style, and I like your style now, but I do think this is a phase and you’ll go back to where your heart is.”

Kourtney and Barker, 47, tied the knot — for the third time — in Portofino on May 22. The duo — who were first linked in January 2021 — got legally married earlier that month during a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse wedding. They also attempted to say “I do” in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammys in April.

For her Italian soiree, Kourtney wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that featured a corset construction and was made of satin and lace. According to Vogue, the look was inspired by vintage lingerie. The frock was paired with sheer gloves, lace pumps and a veil that featured a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center — a nod to one of Barker’s skull tattoos.

Speaking about her dress, Kourtney told Vogue: “Designing my dresses with Domenico [Dolce] and Stefano [Gabbana] has been a dream come true in every way.”

Since falling for Barker, Kourtney’s wardrobe has undergone a major transformation. She ditched her preppy and posh aesthetic for more grunge attire, including leather jackets, biker boots, graphic T-shirts, latex dresses and more.