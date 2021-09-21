From workout gear and stylish mom jeans to trendy bikinis, Khloé Kardashian’s Good American is front and center on the style scene.

And with flattering silhouettes, an inclusive size range and an affordable price point, the brand has understandably raked up a fair share of celebrity fans. Everyone from Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna to Khloe’s sisters Kylie, Kim, Kourtney and Kendall, can be spotting wearing the brand on the ‘gram.

The Revenge Body host, who has been open about her fitness journey for years, first launched the line back in 2016 with a mission to create denim that works with all body types.

“When I was bigger, a lot of places didn’t carry my size,” Kardashian said in a 2016 interview with People. “I was a 30 or 31 at the time. I didn’t think that was astronomical sizing, but people went, ‘Uh! What size are you? Oh, we don’t have that here, but we can order it.’ I was like, ‘Screw you, you just made me feel like sh—t.’ And that’s how a lot of women feel.”

She continued: “My sisters would wear cute denim and I felt so fat-shamed. It was important for me to make something women feel good in. It’s a positive, empowering project.”

After an uber-successful launch in the jean market (they hit the $1 million benchmark on day one), the brand eventually evolved into other ready-to-wear clothing, including bodysuits, outerwear, workout clothes and dresses, in January 2017.

Fast forward to June 2020 though, and the brand made another huge stride: breaking into swimwear! With tummy-tuck additions to create a smooth fit, thick belts to help accentuate the waist and wide straps for breast support, all the suits were designed to help women feel their best before hitting the beach.

In July 2021, the brand dropped the Neon Collection, which Khloe dubbed her “favorite” on Instagram. The collection, which features yellow, orange, pink and green items, even garnered some celeb support!

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn packed the pink better band top and cheeky bottom with her before heading off to Italy in August! But she’s far from the only celeb to show some love for the brand. To check out all of stars that can’t get enough of Good American, keep scrolling!