KoKo goes curly! Khloé Kardashian shook up her hairstyle — big time. And to say that fans are nothing short of obsessed with the 37-year-old reality star’s new look would be a gross understatement.

The Good American founder took to Instagram on Friday, August 13, to show off her ‘do, in all its natural, curly glory. Given that Kardashian is typically rocking a long set of extensions, wearing a wig or has her hair styled in a sleek blowout, the curly look was quite the surprise.

“💜I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don’t ruin the feeling)💜,” she captioned her post, sharing a series of selfies taken in the gym.

The shoulder-length style and curly bangs were a hit with famous friends, as they hyped her up in the comments section.

“I love your natural hair,” step sister Kendall Jenner wrote, while BFF Malika Haqq said, “My fav,” with a string of fire emojis. Kardashian’s hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimmons, even gave his stamp of approval. He said: “Your natural texture is my FAVORITE.”

Tristan Thompson, who Kardashian called it quits with in June, also had to jump in with his two cents, dropping heart eyes and hearts emojis in the comments section.

Fans took a similar tune, many saying that the star should embrace her texture more often.

“Yes!!! More of this hair style please,” a user wrote, while another added: “It is so cute! Please don’t let anyone ruin your good feels!”

Kardashian also took to Instagram Stories to give a little backstory on her hair journey. “I’ve been getting straightening treatments on my hair for years,” she captioned a side by side photo of her as child. “I’ve been getting Brazilian blowouts and other treatments since I’ve been a teenager. I stopped because of Covid. I actually kind a like my curls.”

The Good American foudner isn’t the only member of the Kardashian family that’s made a hair change during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she’ll skip shampoo and just rinse her hair with water for most of the week.

“I rinse my hair with water then I can slick it with a silk scrunchie. I put the soaked scrunchies in so that it helps with not tearing or damaging your hair and that’s just been my jam,” the Poosh founder said during an Instagram Live in May.