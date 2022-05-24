The Kardashian-Jenners take Italy! The famous family served up European glamour in a plethora of Dolce & Gabbana ensembles while celebrating Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding in Portofino.

To kick off the special weekend, Kourtney, 43, and Barker, 46, hosted a welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny on Friday, May 20. That night, Kourtney opted for a bold, red Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured a bustier construction and sheer detailing. The Poosh founder styled the dress with red sandal heels and accessorized with a coordinating fur stole — giving the ensemble a monochrome finish. As for glam, Kourtney had her hair styled in an effortless updo.

Kim Kardashian also went the monochrome route, pairing her platinum blonde tresses with a gray crop top and matching high-waisted pantaboots — also from Dolce & Gabbana. Kylie Jenner sported a biker chic look, wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with knee-high boots and a matching moto handbag. Kendall Jenner, who walked hand in hand with her NBA beau, Devin Booker, channeled her inner Madonna in a satin Dolce & Gabbana bustier dress that was finalized with a sheer skirt. On her feet, the supermodel, 26, wore peep-toe sandal heels and a red cross choker around her neck. Khloé Kardashian took a walk on the wild side in an animal print Dolce & Gabbana gown, which she teamed with a black mini bag, black heels and rounded sunglasses. On Saturday, May 21, Kourtney and Barker honored their love with a pre-wedding lunch on a yacht. For the daytime soiree, Kourtney stepped out in a black mini dress that featured a religious emblem at the center. Kourtney accessorized with long black gloves and a black veil that included a blue lace trim. Kim, 41, also wore black for the pre-wedding party, strutting in a black Dolce & Gabbana dress that was equipped with princess-like sleeves. Kylie, 24, wore a rose-adorned Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with a straw handbag and transparent sandals. Like her little sister, Kendall was seen in a floral design from the Italian fashion house. She and Kylie both wore a red lip, giving their looks a vibrant pop. As for Khloé, the Good American founder wore a brown, off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana minidress that was designed with a tie closure for the pre-wedding lunch. “I love my @DolceGabbana mini dress,” she said of her look, which she styled with knee-high boots. Khloé, 37, also added a Dolce & Gabbana silk scarf. Kris Jenner showcased her luxurious boat style in a leopard print dress that was complete with beige feathers. Kris, 66, complimented the outfit with a matching tote bag.

On Sunday, May 22, Kourtney said “I do” in a custom Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that featured a corset construction and was made of satin and lace. According to Vogue, the look was inspired by vintage lingerie. The mini dress was paired with sheer gloves, lace pumps and a veil that featured a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center — a nod to one of Barker’s skull tattoos.

Speaking about her dress, Kourtney told Vogue: “Designing my dresses with Domenico [Dolce] and Stefano [Gabbana] has been a dream come true in every way.”

Kris walked her eldest daughter down the aisle in true mother-of-the-bride fashion, wearing a show-stopping feather tunic dress that came with wide sleeves. Underneath, the momager wore lace pants.

To see more looks from Kourtney’s wedding weekend, keep scrolling: