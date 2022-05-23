Beauty is pain! Kendall Jenner tackled a difficult feat while celebrating sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s nuptials in Italy when the supermodel trekked up a flight of steep stairs in a skintight dress.

The hilarious moment was captured by Kylie Jenner as she and Kendall, 26, headed to Kardashian, 43, and Barker’s wedding in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22. In a video shared via the 24-year-old’s Instagram Story, Kendall is seen clutching the sides of her figure-hugging, rose gold dress as she struggles up the brick path. Although it appeared that Kendall briefly changed into Birkenstocks to maintain balance, the challenge came from her frock as the design constricted her legs, prompting her to wobble.

The California native wasn’t alone in the obstacle as Kylie exclaimed in the video: “These stairs are crazy!”

Despite the unexpected adventure, Kendall looked as radiant as ever. Makeup artist Mary Phillips shared a video of the 818 founder’s glam from the wedding day, writing in the caption of an Instagram post: “Portofino looks good on you @KendallJenner.”

The model’s makeup included a winged eye, a lined-lip and soft blush. Phillips’ video also gave fans a closer look at Kendall’s fitted dress. The look, a design by Dolce & Gabbana, was adorned with yellow and purple flowers as well as drawings of butterflies and leaves.

Dolce & Gabbana had a major moment among the famous family this past weekend as each Kardashian-Jenner sister, including the bride, wore looks from the fashion house.

For Kardashian’s big day — which came one week after her and Barker’s California courthouse wedding — the Poosh founder wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana minidress that featured a corset construction and was made of satin and lace. According to Vogue, the look was inspired by vintage lingerie. The minidress was paired with sheer gloves, lace pumps and a veil that featured a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center — a nod to one of Barker’s skull tattoos.

“Designing my dresses with Domenico [Dolce] and Stefano [Gabbana] has been a dream come true in every way,” Kardashian told Vogue.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kardashian and Barker, 46, hosted a welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny on Friday, May 20, for which the mother of three wore a striking red sheer Dolce & Gabbana gown that was equipped with a bustier design. That night, Barker also opted for an outfit by the label, wearing a laid-back suit.

For a pre-wedding lunch on Saturday, May 21, the Hulu personality wore a black bustier Dolce & Gabbana dress that featured a religious emblem. She accessorized with a black veil that was finalized with a blue lace trim.

Other standout Dolce & Gabbana moments include Kylie’s rose-adorned silk dress and Khloé Kardashian‘s bold animal-print ensemble.

