And the newlyweds (unsurprisingly) wore black. After partying into the early hours of the morning at their wedding reception, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted boarding a boat in Portofino, Italy.

The couple left their villa hand in hand without their kids on Monday, May 23. Kardashians’ three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — whom she shares with Scott Disick, and Barker’s two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — Landon 18, and Alabama, 16 — were at the ceremony alongside his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23, on Sunday, May 22.

Barker held a leopard print bag in one hand as he walked his spouse to the boat on Monday morning. Both the rocker and Kardashian donned black outfits for their post-wedding outing.

Sunday’s ceremony marked the third nuptials for the twosome, who got engaged in October 2021. After attempting to make things official in Las Vegas last month, Kardashian and Barker had a ceremony with an Elvis impersonator but failed to obtain a marriage license. On May 15, the pair wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara before jetting off to Italy later that week.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, and Kylie Jenner were in attendance at the Italy wedding. While Kim, 41, brought oldest daughter North, 8, and Kylie, 24, attended with eldest child Stormi, 4, there were several family members missing from the bash, including Rob Kardashian.

The Skims CEO’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, also stayed back in New York City to appear on his final episode of Saturday Night Live and her three other children — Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, didn’t make the trip. Kylie and Travis Scott’s newborn son also seemingly stayed home with dad while Khloé’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson watched daughter True, 4, in the states.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Phil Riportella, Simon Huck, Stephanie Shepherd, Lil Huddy and Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus were among the other guests.

“All the Barker family and Kardashian family were dancing together when DJ Cassidy played [Blink-182’s] ‘All the Small Things,’” an insider told Us of the reception. “[Kris] acted as the MC for the evening” and was “introducing and welcoming everyone.”

