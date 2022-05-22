Staying supportive! While Kim Kardashian celebrates her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding to Travis Barker, she couldn’t help but praise boyfriend Pete Davidson’s final Saturday Night Live appearance from afar.

The Skims mogul, 41, posted an Instagram Story on Saturday, May 21, where multiple photos of Davidson, 28, and his SNL colleagues were edited together onto a single screen. In the snap, the King of Staten Island star was pictured sitting at the “Weekend Update” desk alongside the likes of cast members Colin Jost, Michael Che, Alex Moffat and former writer John Mulaney.

The Kardashians star — who didn’t further address her subtle show of support — is currently in Portofino, Italy, to celebrate the third wedding ceremony of the Poosh founder, 43, and Barker, 46. (The duo previously held Las Vegas nuptials without a marriage license and a legal ceremony last week in Santa Barbara, California.) While the KKW Beauty entrepreneur, mother Kris Jenner and her sisters have been spotted in Italy on Saturday, Us Weekly confirmed that Davidson would not attend amid SNL commitments.

“Hello Colin and Che and [the] millions of people [who] are only watching to see if I bring up Kanye,” the Meet Cute actor said during “Weekend Update” on Saturday’s season 47 finale, addressing his series departure. “I never imagined this would be my life. Look at me when I started here: Back then I was just, like, a skinny kid and no one knew what race I was. Now, everyone knows I’m white because I became hugely successful while barely showing up to work.”

He continued: “I appreciate Saturday Night Live always having my back. Thank you, [executive producer] Lorne [Michaels], for never giving up on me or judging me, even when everyone else was and for believing in me and allowing me to have a place that I could call home with memories that will last a lifetime.”

SNL is also the place where Davidson connected with the mother of four — she shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West — upon her October 2021 hosting debut. The duo even shared a sweet stage kiss while portraying the Disney characters of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine. Since then, their romance has continued to heat up, taking their love to the red carpet at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and the Met Gala.

“Everyone in Kim’s family absolutely adores Pete and loves Pete for Kim. He fits in so well with her life and with her family,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Kim and Pete are even happier now that they can attend events together and be in public. They love spending as much time together as possible.”

The insider noted: “Kim has also made Pete grow up in a big way and think about his future and business in a huge way. He’s investing, saving and thinking about longevity for the first time. He goes to Kris for advice.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!