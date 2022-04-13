Kim Kardashian Hints She Wants More Kids Amid Pete Davidson Romance

Is baby No. 5 in Kim Kardashian’s future? The reality star recently hinted that she is open to expanding her family.

When the 41-year-old Kardashians star and her siblings were asked in a Monday, April 11, Access interview which Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum will have six kids like mom Kris Jenner, everyone held up a photo of Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim, for her part, showed a picture of herself as well as the 42-year-old Poosh creator. “You guys didn’t get me?” the makeup mogul asked.

The KKW Beauty creator is already the mother of four children, sharing North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with her ex-husband Kanye West. She filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February 2021 and was declared legally single last month. While the Grammy winner is currently dating Chaney Jones, Kim has moved on with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.

The comedian, 28, has been open about his plans to start a family one day. In February 2020, the New York native told Charlamagne Tha God that becoming a dad would be an “awesome” experience.

“I want to be there for something or do something that I didn’t have growing up. That’s my biggest thing,” the King of Staten Island star explained. “I just want to have a kid, that’s it. … [They] would keep me around, keep my head up.”

The Guy Code alum went on to joke that he “maybe” wanted to adopt a child with his mom, Amy Davidson, saying, “I think everybody is afraid of the Davidson seed.”

While Kim has the most children out of all of her sisters, Kourtney told the outlet on Monday that she wants to give her three children more siblings soon.

“I would love two [more kids] in a dream world,” the University of Arizona grad, who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with her ex Scott Disick, said.

The former E! personality noted that she and Travis Barker “each have three,” referencing his former stepdaughter, Atiana, 23, and his kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. “So [that would make] six, seven, eight.”

Kourtney revealed in a March Kardashians trailer that she “want[s] to have a baby” with the 46-year-old Blink-182 rocker, and the footage showed the pair attending doctor appointments.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.