Pete Davidson wants to be a parent! The Saturday Night Live star has made candid comments about his fatherhood plans over the years.

Not only did he and Ariana Grande joke about starting a family during their 2018 engagement, but the comedian told Charlamagne Tha God in a February 2020 interview that he sees kids in his future.

“I want to be there for something or do something that I didn’t have growing up. That’s my biggest thing,” the New York native said at the time, referencing his dad Scott Davidson’s death. The late New York City firefighter died in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Pete paid a tribute to his father in a September 2016 Instagram post, writing, “One of my dad’s homies gave me his old dirty ass boots from work and a sick photo of him lookin’ like a young legend!!! Apparently my dad wore sketchers how f–kin embarrassing!!”

The actor went on to share a throwback photo of himself with Scott. “Can’t believe tomorrow is going to be 15 years. Missing the legend!!!” the King of Staten Island star captioned the sweet shot. “Thank u all for ur kind words and support as always #werememberthem.”

While attending the Met Gala five years later, Pete accessorized his September 2021 look with a garnet necklace honoring his dad.

The Guy Code alum was single at the time following his split from Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor. Pete, who was previously linked to Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber, and moved on with Kim Kardashian in October 2021.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has four children with her estranged husband, Kanye West — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The rapper continually dissed Pete via Instagram in February 2022, even writing that he “never” wanted Pete to meet his children.

The Grammy nominee posted a screenshot of an alleged text message from the Wild ‘N Out alum at the time, which read, “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

He and Kardashian felt “secure enough in their own relationship” to not let “snide comments” from West affect them, a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “She’s leaning on him while Kanye is going through this jealousy phase,” the insider added. “Kim and Pete are trying not to give in to the attention.”

