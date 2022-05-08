Daddy’s Boy! See John Mulaney’s Sweetest Pics With Son Malcolm

Such a sweetie! Olivia Munn and John Mulaney quietly welcomed their first child, Malcolm, in November 2021 and began sharing photos of the little one the following month.

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that the actress had given birth “just before Thanksgiving.” The couple’s baby boy arrived three months after Mulaney confirmed Munn’s pregnancy news during a Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance.

“We’re having a baby together,” the Saturday Night Live alum told Seth Meyers in September 2021. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery [from my drug addiction].”

That same week, Munn gushed about her pregnancy for the first time, telling Access that she felt “really good” ahead of becoming a mom.

“Just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing,” the Oklahoma native told the outlet. “There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too, everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me.”

The Predator star noted that her dogs “don’t care” about her baby bump, saying, “I’ve actually been really surprised, people tell me that your dogs can pick up on those kinds of things, but they’ve been walking over my stomach. … No idea.”

News broke in May 2021 that she and Mulaney were dating after the actor split from wife of six years Anna-Marie Tendler.

By the following month, the pair were “going strong,” a source exclusively told Us. “She has been sneaking into some of his shows and loves them. … Olivia is so smitten. [He] is on cloud nine. John thinks Olivia is really smart and she makes him laugh too. They both have a very dry sense of humor.”

Munn previously told HuffPost Live that she was “obsessed” with Mulaney, describing their first introduction at a mutual friend’s wedding.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and [Tendler] want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'” the former Daily Show With Jon Stewart correspondent said in the 2015 interview. “At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?'”

Keep scrolling to see the duo’s sweet shots with their son.