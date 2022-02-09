Breast-feeding battle. Two months after giving birth and welcoming her first child with John Mulaney, Olivia Munn got real about her struggles to nurse son Malcolm.

The 41-year-old actress posted a Tuesday, February 8, Instagram video describing the ups and downs of “breast-feeding when you have low supply,” writing that she tried “two lactation consultants, three breast-feeding pillows, lactation soups, liters of coconut water, lactation teas, gummies, vitamins, cookies, nipple ointments, skin-to-skin, heating pad to increase circulation [and] three different breast pumps.”

The Oklahoma native showed a “device filled with formula around” her neck with tubes taped to her nipples to “stimulate milk production” while giving the 2-month-old “the nutrients he needs.”

When the Predator star’s attempts didn’t work, Munn “cried and I cried,” she told her followers. “I felt like my body was failing. I worried I wouldn’t bond with my baby. But then I said, ‘F–k it.’”

The former The Late Show With Jon Stewart correspondent went on to share photos of herself feeding the little one with both breast milk and formula, writing, “Breast-feeding is good and so is formula. To the mamas out there — do whatever you need to feed your baby and don’t let anyone make you feel bad about it.”

The new mom’s celebrity friends showed their support in the comments, from Alyssa Milano to Jeannie Mai. “Did this with both of my babies and then my milk supply went through the roof. You are my favorite and you got this. Text me if I can help in any way,” the Charmed alum, 49, wrote, while the Real cohost, 43, added, “You’re the truth.”

Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Munn was getting “a lot of” help from friends while raising her and Mulaney’s newborn.

“Her mom, [Kim Munn], especially has been helping out. She feels truly blessed,” the insider said in January. “She’s been asking her followers and other moms for advice. It’s really because this is a new world for her, so she just wants to make sure she’s doing everything right. Her priority is making sure Malcolm is a healthy baby.”

The source added that Olivia was “doing the best she can,” explaining, “Right now, she’s focusing all her time on Malcolm and adapting to motherhood. She is super happy and she’s loving being a mom despite some challenges she’s had, [like] breast-feeding.”

