Getting real. Less than two months after giving birth to son Malcolm, first-time mom Olivia Munn is getting candid about her breast-feeding struggles.

“At least someone is making good use of my breast-feeding pillow,” the Violet actress, 41, joked via Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 19, alongside a snap of her small dog lounging against the cushion. “Side Note: Breast-feeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply.”

Munn, who welcomed son Malcolm in November 2021, shared a second photo of “all the supplements and teas and tinctures” she has been taking to help her produce more milk.

“8 weeks in and I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants,” the former Daily Show correspondent added in a third Story post on Wednesday. “Breast-feeding. Is. Hard.”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that the Oklahoma native and comedian John Mulaney — who were first linked in May 2021 amid his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler — welcomed their son “just before Thanksgiving.”

The pair announced their little one’s arrival via a Christmas Eve Instagram post late last year.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” the former Saturday Night Live writer, 39, captioned a December 2021 social media upload, tagging Munn’s account. “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

The Newsroom alum shared the same photo of Malcolm wearing a snug blue cap and wrapped in a blanket via her page, writing, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays. ❤️💚”

Mulaney confirmed the pair’s pregnancy news during a September 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“We’re having a baby together,” the Illinois native told Seth Meyers at the time. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery [from my drug addiction].”

He continued: “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. She’s kind of held my hand [through my recovery].”

Munn, for her part, also couldn’t help but gush over their impending arrival at the time.

“I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing,” the Predator star told Access later that month. “There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too, everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me. … I’ve actually been really surprised, people tell me that your dogs can pick up on those kinds of things, but they’ve been walking over my stomach. They don’t care.”

Us confirmed on January 6 that the comedian and Tendler, 36, finalized their divorce.