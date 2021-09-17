Dog days! Olivia Munn gave a glimpse of her growing baby bump while spending time with her pooches on Friday, September 17.

“SO excited to be partnering with @Petco to spread the word about the importance of pet mental health,” the actress, 41, captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding Frankie and Chance. The Oklahoma native’s budding belly could be seen in a black outfit. “Our routines are changing and our pets need us. I took Petco’s free Well-Adjusted Dog seminar to help prepare my pups for these changes and encourage all pet parents to do the same. Frankie & Chance have helped me get through difficult times and now I’m doing the same for them.”

The former Daily Show With Jon Stewart correspondent gave another look at her stomach on her Instagram Story. She wore the same outfit, pairing her black shirt with layered gold necklaces.

John Mulaney broke the news earlier this month that Munn is pregnant with their first child. The actor, 39, who split from wife Anna-Marie Tendler in May, gushed about his transition with his “wonderful” girlfriend during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“We’re having a baby together,” the Saturday Night Live alum told Seth Meyers on September 7. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

Munn addressed their growing family three days later, telling Mario Lopez in an Access interview that she feels “good” ahead of their first child’s arrival.

“Just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing,” the Ride Along star said on September 10. “There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too, everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me.”

Munn added that Frankie and Chance have “no idea” she’s expecting, saying, “I’ve actually been really surprised, people tell me that your dogs can pick up on those kinds of things, but they’ve been walking over my stomach. They don’t care.”

Earlier this month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Munn’s experience with pets will make her an “amazing mom.” The source explained, “She’s very into rescue dogs, having two of her own, and animal adoption, so that translates into her being a hands-on mom.”