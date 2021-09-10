Happy and healthy! Olivia Munn spoke about her and John Mulaney’s pregnancy for the first time on Friday, September 10.

“I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing,” the actress, 41, told Access. “There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too, everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me.”

The Oklahoma native and the Saturday Night Live star, 39, have yet to find out the sex of their little one — and may wait until they’re in the delivery room. “It’s a good surprise to find out [later], there [are] very few surprises in life,” Munn explained.

The Ride Along star went on to note that her dogs have “no idea” she has a baby on the way, saying, “I’ve actually been really surprised, people tell me that your dogs can pick up on those kinds of things, but they’ve been walking over my stomach. They don’t care.”

The former Daily Show With Jon Stewart correspondent interview came three days after Mulaney confirmed her pregnancy.

“We’re having a baby together,” the actor told Seth Meyers on Tuesday, September 7. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

Us Weekly confirmed in May that the couple were dating following Mulaney’s split from wife Anna Marie Tendler. Munn is “incredible,” the Big Mouth star gushed, describing their whirlwind relationship.

“I went to rehab [for my drug addiction] in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife,” the Illinois native told Meyers, 47. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

A source exclusively told Us in June that the pair are “going strong,” adding, “She has been sneaking into some of his shows and loves them. … Olivia is so smitten. [He] is on cloud nine. John thinks Olivia is really smart and she makes him laugh too. They both have a very dry sense of humor.”