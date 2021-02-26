John Mulaney returned home after completing a 60-day rehab program for his issues with drug and alcohol addiction, Us Weekly confirms.

“He is doing well and will continue with outpatient treatment,” a source tells Us.

The comedian, 38, left the facility earlier this month after checking himself in back in December 2020.

Mulaney checked into a Pennsylvania rehab late last year. An insider told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that Mulaney’s decision to enter rehab was encouraged by his family, including wife Annamarie Tendler.

“It was a relief to his wife and family that he checked in,” the source said. “It was John’s decision. Plain and simple, John had too much downtime. He had too much time in his own head.”

A month earlier, the former Saturday Night Live writer spoke candidly about his struggle to keep busy at home during the coronavirus lockdown. He shared with fans that he got so bored that he started working with the writing staff at Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“I really needed a job,” Mulaney shared during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “One, I like having a boss, I live having assignments to do. When I’m in charge of something, [it’s] not so much the best thing. I wanted to have a boss and I wanted to have structure. Because my psychiatrist, who knows me well, said, ‘Without external structure, I don’t have confidence in you thriving.'”

The Chicago native has always been open with fans about his struggles with substance abuse, even talking about it in his Netflix stand-up specials New in Town, The Comeback Kid and Kid Gorgeous.

He further disclosed his battle with alcoholism in a September 2019 interview with Esquire. Mulaney revealed that his drinking problem started when he was a teen.

“I drank for attention,” he recalled. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”

His drinking quickly turned into experimenting with drugs. “I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it,” Mulaney revealed. “I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of, ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing. Who’s the athlete now?'”

Mulaney gave up cocaine in August 2005 and stopped drinking the following month. He was 23 at the time and came to the conclusion after a long binge.

“I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie,” Mulaney shared, declining to share all the details of the wild weekend with the outlet.

He was able to quit using substances on his own the first time around. Prior to his 2020 relapse, he told Esquire he’d never once fallen back into his old bad habits.

Page Six was first to report the news.