Oh, hello! John Mulaney and Andy Samberg posed side by side backstage at Late Night With Seth Meyers — and the internet can’t stop staring.

The Comeback Kid comedian, 37, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, 41, stopped by the late night show on Tuesday, February 4, for another round of Seth Meyers‘ hilarious segment, Second Chance Theatre. Mulaney later shared snapshots of a behind-the-scenes moment before the former Saturday Night Live coworkers recreated one of their rejected sketches, “Griff Banks the Sensitive Bully,” with longtime sketch comedy legend Kenan Thompson.

“Moments before ‘Second Chance Theater’ will be taped to air that night on @latenightseth Andy Samberg and I talk shit and forget to study our scripts,” the Big Mouth star captioned a pair of black-and-white Instagram photos on Thursday, February 6. “It was a Samberg, [Colin] Jost and Rob Klein masterpiece even though it never made it to air and contained two uses of the term ‘gaping snorf.'”

Fans went wild over the candid pictures, reeling over the fact that the typically buttoned-up comic opted instead for a T-shirt and glasses that made him look like James Dean.

“Y’all should kiss as a joke,” Search Party star John Early commented on the drool-worthy photos.

One fan had to do a double take, baffled by how these goofy comedians have grown into hot Hollywood stars. “John Mulaney looks so hot in this photo I didn’t even process that that’s Andy Samberg looking hot with a beard right next to him,” they tweeted.

Another Twitter user joked about Mulaney’s fashion choice, writing, “This is the first time I’ve seen John Mulaney not looking like he’s from 1958.”

Others aren’t taking to the surprisingly attractive photos as kindly, admitting to needing some time to process the major change.

“I’ve loved John Mulaney since he wore his first communion suit in ‘New In Town,'” one fan tweeted, referring to the comedian’s 2012 Netflix special. “So this is … a lot for me.”

Amid all the shocked and confused fans was one who was grateful to be alive during such a huge cultural moment: when the internet realized Mulaney was more than just a gangly comedian in a suit and tie.

“I saw THAT photo of John Mulaney and it not only gave me the strength to get out of bed but the will to be the best version of myself that I can be,” they tweeted.