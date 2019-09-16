All in good fun! At least that was the hope during The Roast of Alec Baldwin special on Sunday, September 15, which ended up being 90 percent NSFW jokes about not only Alec Baldwin, but the many other celebs on stage. Robert De Niro, Caitlyn Jenner, Nikki Glaser, Adam Carolla, Chris Redd, Caroline Rhea, Ken Jeong and Blake Griffin joined to roast the Saturday Night Live vet at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

Roastmaster Sean Hayes kicked off the night, bringing up the fact that the group was quite diverse. “We have gay, trans, black, Asian, mixed. I don’t know whether to roast these people or register them to vote,” the actor, 49, said. Baldwin has been friends with Hayes since 2005, when he made a guest appearance on an episode of Will & Grace.

However, Hayes was quick to joke that he wasn’t the first choice to host, but he was all they could get. “Even Tracy Morgan said, ‘I’d rather go shopping at Walmart with the Walmart driver who hit me,'” he joked.

The butt of most Baldwin jokes focused on his anger issues, his younger wife, his brothers and that 2007 voicemail he left daughter Ireland Baldwin. Then, the 23-year-old took the stage as a surprise guest and took many shots at her dad.

“Dad, I’m Ireland,” the model said, introducing herself. “It’s good to be here. I almost didn’t even know about it because I haven’t check my voicemails from my dad from the last, like, 12 years.”

Alec’s oldest daughter also called out the Match Game host’s absence in her life. “Well, a lot of people know my dad as that guy from the Mission Impossible movies or that guy from 30 Rock, I know him as that guy from half my birthday parties,” she laughed. “Before I leave, I’d like to say something you never said to me, ‘Goodnight.’”

