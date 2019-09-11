Caitlyn Jenner Jokes About Her Gender Transition I Didn’t Cut It Off





Caitlyn Jenner will always have the last word, especially when it comes to her gender transition.

The I Am Cait star, 69, joked about her transition and how she “made” the careers of her youngest daughters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, on Comedy Central’s The Roast of Alec Baldwin special, which airs on Sunday, September 15.

In her speech on the special, which is part of the network’s Comedy Central Roast series, the E! personality poked fun at “silly comments and jokes” about how she “cut it off,” referring to a certain male body part.

“Let me remind you, it made Kylie Jenner, the youngest self-made billionaire in history,” she said. “It made Kendall Jenner, the highest-paid model in the world. I raised 10 children. I currently, well, I’m coming up on 20 grandchildren. I didn’t cut it off. I just retired it. It was done.”

The episode, which saw celebrities such as Robert De Niro, Joel McHale and Ken Jeong roast Baldwin’s career, also included a speech from Kendall’s ex-boyfriend Blake Griffin, who joked about his ex’s father.

“Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white d–k,” the NBA star, 30, said.

The Secrets of My Life author shares Kylie, 22, and Kendall, 23, with ex-wife Kris Jenner. The couple, who announced their separation in October 2013, finalized their divorce in 2014 after 23 years of marriage. The Olympic gold medalist was also married to actor Chrystie Crownover, with whom she shares son Burt Jenner, 41, and daughter Cassandra Marino, 39, from 1972 to 1981. The New York native also has sons Brandon Jenner, 38, and Brody Jenner, 36, from her marriage to songwriter Linda Thompson, which lasted from 1981 to 1986.

The Olympian came out as transgender in April 2015. In a 2017 interview with Diane Sawyer on 20/20, Caitlyn revealed that she underwent gender reassignment surgery. Despite the procedure, the reality star clarified that she felt like a woman whether she received the surgery or not.

“I wasn’t less a woman the day before I had the surgery than the day after the surgery, because that did not define who I am as a human being,” she said, adding that what makes a woman a woman is “what’s between your ears.”

She continued, “I’ve grown into Caitlyn. It’s tough to take 65 years of being Bruce and being male, and then, like, overnight, everything changes. At first you don’t know how to handle it.”

The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin airs on Comedy Central on Sunday, September 15, at 10 p.m. ET.

