Blake Griffin Roasts Caitlyn Jenner for Giving Daughters ‘Daddy Issues’





Alec Baldwin may have been the latest target of the famed Comedy Central Roast, but Caitlyn Jenner found herself on the receiving end of some sick burns made by none other than her daughter Kendall Jenner ’s ex-boyfriend Blake Griffin at the taping for the upcoming special.

“Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white d–k,” the Detroit Pistons power forward, 30, teased in a NSFW sneak peek released on Monday, September 9.

Caitlyn, who came out as transgender in 2015, took the joke in stride, standing up to applaud Griffin and encouraging the audience to do the same.

“Thought she was coming after me there for a second,” the NBA player said with a laugh.

Moments later, Griffin turned to the former I Am Cait star, 69, with another joke. He began, “Listen, I know we’re all here making fun of Caitlyn, but I want to take this moment to publicly thank you. As an athlete, I want to thank you for your bravery. As a human, I want to thank you for the doors you’ve opened.”

Caitlyn leaned over in her seat, gesturing for Griffin to get on with it and finally deliver the punchline.

“And on behalf of the entire NBA and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts,” the athlete continued, “I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues.”

Again, the reality star nearly doubled over in laughter as she clapped for Griffin.

Caitlyn — who was married to Kendall’s mother, Kris Jenner, from 1991 to 2015 — took to Instagram later on Monday, calling the roast “a wild weekend” that gave her “a good laugh.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September 2017 that Griffin was “hooking up” with Kendall after ending his engagement to Brynn Cameron, with whom he shares two young children. He and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, made their relationship official the next month, but they broke up in early 2018.

The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin airs on Comedy Central on Sunday, September 15, at 10 p.m. ET.

