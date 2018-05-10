They don’t approve! Celebrities are voicing their disapproval over Fox’s decision to cancel Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons.

Seth Meyers took to Twitter on Thursday, May 9, to express his feelings about Brooklyn Nine-Nine and another sitcom Fox is taking off the air, The Last Man on Earth. “News on @Brooklyn99FOX and @LastManFOX is a double gut punch,” the comedian wrote. “Two great shows with hilarious writing and terrific ensembles.”

Another famous fan of the series, Lin-Manuel Miranda, also tweeted his thoughts. “RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THIGNS THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS,” he penned. “#RenewB99.”

Stephanie Beatriz, who has starred on the show as Rose Diaz since it’s September 2013 pilot, thanked fans for their support via Twitter after the news broke. “Squad, we love you. What a gift this series has been: it’s been my honor,” she posted alongside a gif of herself on the show. “Your sadness is noted. NINE-NINE!”

Many of Beatriz’s costars also shared their feelings on the social sharing site after Fox announced the show’s termination. “I am still processing… don’t have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible,” wrote Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago. “Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE! #Brooklyn99.”

Added show creator Dan Goor: “Wow. Thank you for all this incredible outpouring of support. #brooklyn99 fans are the best fans in the world. it means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine also stars Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Jo Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Andre Braugher, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

