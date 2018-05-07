For TV fans, May means it’s time for the news: will your favorite show be picked up for another season or will it be getting the ax? Us Weekly will continue to update the below guide with the statuses of each show.
ABC
The $100,000 Pyramid: Returns Summer 2018
America’s Funniest Videos: Renewed
American Idol: Renewed
The Bachelor: Renewed
Bachelor in Paradise: Summer 2018
black-ish:
Boy Band:
Child Support: Renewed
The Crossing:
Dancing With the Stars: Renewed
Deception:
Designated Survivor:
For the People:
Fresh Off the Boat:
The Goldbergs: Renewed
The Gong Show: Renewed
The Good Doctor: Renewed
Grey’s Anatomy: Renewed
How to Get Away With Murder:
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World:
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.:
Marvel’s Inhumans:
Match Game:
The Mayor: Canceled
The Middle: Canceled
Modern Family: Renewed
Once Upon a Time: Canceled
Quantico:
Roseanne: Renewed
Scandal: Canceled
Shark Tank:
Speechless:
Splitting Up Together:
Station 19:
CBS
9JKL:
The Amazing Race: Renewed
The Big Bang Theory: Renewed
Big Brother: Summer 2018
Blue Bloods: Renewed
Bull: Renewed
Code Black:
Criminal Minds:
Elementary:
Hawaii Five-0: Renewed
Instinct:
Kevin Can Wait:
Life in Pieces:
Living Biblically:
MacGyver: Renewed
Madam Secretary: Renewed
Man With a Plan:
Me, Myself & I:
Mom: Renewed
NCIS: Renewed
Ransom: Renewed
Salvation: Renewed
Scorpion:
SEAL Team: Renewed
Superior Donuts:
Survivor: Renewed
S.W.A.T.: Renewed
Undercover Boss: Summer 2018
Young Sheldon: Renewed
Zoo: Canceled
Fox
9-1-1: Renewed
American Grit: Summer 2018
Beat Shazam: Summer 2018
Bob’s Burgers:
Brooklyn Nine-Nine:
Empire: Renewed
The Exorcist:
Family Guy:
The Four: Summer 2018
Ghosted:
The Gifted: Renewed
Gotham:
Hell’s Kitchen:
LA to Vegas:
The Last Man on Earth:
Lethal Weapon:
Love Connection: Summer 2018
Lucifer:
MasterChef: Midseason
MasterChef Junior: Midseason
The Mick:
New Girl: Canceled
The Orville: Renewed.
Prison Break:
The Resident: Renewed
The Simpsons: Renewed
Shots Fired:
So You Think You Can Dance: Renewed
Star:
Wayward Pines:
World’s Funniest:
NBC
America’s Got Talent: Summer 2018
American Ninja Warrior: Summer 2018
AP Bio:
The Biggest Loser:
The Blacklist:
Blindspot:
The Brave:
Champions:
Chicago Fire:
Chicago Med:
Chicago P.D.:
Ellen’s Game of Games: Renewed
Genius Junior:
Good Girls:
The Good Place: Renewed
Great News:
Law & Order: SVU:
Law & Order: True Crime:
Little Big Shots:
Marlon: Summer 2018
Midnight, Texas: Renewed
The Night Shift: Canceled
Rise:
Shades of Blue: Canceled after season 3
Superstore: Renewed
Taken:
This Is Us: Renewed
Timeless:
The Voice:
The Wall: Renewed
Will & Grace: Renewed
World of Dance: Summer 2018
The CW
The 100:
Arrow: Renewed
Black Lightning: Renewed
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Renewed
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Renewed
Dynasty: Renewed
The Flash: Renewed
iZombie:
Jane the Virgin: Renewed
Life Sentence:
The Originals: Canceled
Penn & Teller: Fool Us:
Riverdale: Renewed
Supergirl: Renewed
Supernatural: Renewed
Valor:
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!