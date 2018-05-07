For TV fans, May means it’s time for the news: will your favorite show be picked up for another season or will it be getting the ax? Us Weekly will continue to update the below guide with the statuses of each show.

ABC

The $100,000 Pyramid: Returns Summer 2018

America’s Funniest Videos: Renewed

American Idol: Renewed

The Bachelor: Renewed

Bachelor in Paradise: Summer 2018

black-ish:

Boy Band:

Child Support: Renewed

The Crossing:

Dancing With the Stars: Renewed

Deception:

Designated Survivor:

For the People:

Fresh Off the Boat:

The Goldbergs: Renewed

The Gong Show: Renewed

The Good Doctor: Renewed

Grey’s Anatomy: Renewed

How to Get Away With Murder:

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World:

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.:

Marvel’s Inhumans:

Match Game:

The Mayor: Canceled

The Middle: Canceled

Modern Family: Renewed

Once Upon a Time: Canceled

Quantico:

Roseanne: Renewed

Scandal: Canceled

Shark Tank:

Speechless:

Splitting Up Together:

Station 19:

CBS

9JKL:

The Amazing Race: Renewed

The Big Bang Theory: Renewed

Big Brother: Summer 2018

Blue Bloods: Renewed

Bull: Renewed

Code Black:

Criminal Minds:

Elementary:

Hawaii Five-0: Renewed

Instinct:

Kevin Can Wait:

Life in Pieces:

Living Biblically:

MacGyver: Renewed

Madam Secretary: Renewed

Man With a Plan:

Me, Myself & I:

Mom: Renewed

NCIS: Renewed

Ransom: Renewed

Salvation: Renewed

Scorpion:

SEAL Team: Renewed

Superior Donuts:

Survivor: Renewed

S.W.A.T.: Renewed

Undercover Boss: Summer 2018

Young Sheldon: Renewed

Zoo: Canceled

Fox

9-1-1: Renewed

American Grit: Summer 2018

Beat Shazam: Summer 2018

Bob’s Burgers:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine:

Empire: Renewed

The Exorcist:

Family Guy:

The Four: Summer 2018

Ghosted:

The Gifted: Renewed

Gotham:

Hell’s Kitchen:

LA to Vegas:

The Last Man on Earth:

Lethal Weapon:

Love Connection: Summer 2018

Lucifer:

MasterChef: Midseason

MasterChef Junior: Midseason

The Mick:

New Girl: Canceled

The Orville: Renewed.

Prison Break:

The Resident: Renewed

The Simpsons: Renewed

Shots Fired:

So You Think You Can Dance: Renewed

Star:

Wayward Pines:

World’s Funniest:

NBC

America’s Got Talent: Summer 2018

American Ninja Warrior: Summer 2018

AP Bio:

The Biggest Loser:

The Blacklist:

Blindspot:

The Brave:

Champions:

Chicago Fire:

Chicago Med:

Chicago P.D.:

Ellen’s Game of Games: Renewed

Genius Junior:

Good Girls:

The Good Place: Renewed

Great News:

Law & Order: SVU:

Law & Order: True Crime:

Little Big Shots:

Marlon: Summer 2018

Midnight, Texas: Renewed

The Night Shift: Canceled

Rise:

Shades of Blue: Canceled after season 3

Superstore: Renewed

Taken:

This Is Us: Renewed

Timeless:

The Voice:

The Wall: Renewed

Will & Grace: Renewed

World of Dance: Summer 2018

The CW

The 100:

Arrow: Renewed

Black Lightning: Renewed

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Renewed

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Renewed

Dynasty: Renewed

The Flash: Renewed

iZombie:

Jane the Virgin: Renewed

Life Sentence:

The Originals: Canceled

Penn & Teller: Fool Us:

Riverdale: Renewed

Supergirl: Renewed

Supernatural: Renewed

Valor:

