Peacock Revealed: All the Details About NBCUniversal’s New Streaming Platform

Cast of 'The Office' in 2005. Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
Peacock is ready to fly. NBCUniversal revealed all of the details for its streaming service, Peacock, on Thursday, January 16 — and Us Weekly has a full break down of the facts.

Not only was the release date and prices revealed during a two-hour presentation, but other announcements were made as well, including a great deal of new series and some movement from the linear NBC lineup.

Peacock Premium subscribers (details below!) will get early access to the late-night series on NBC. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will be available at 8 p.m. ET each night on Peacock. At 9 p.m. ET, Late Night With Seth Meyers will air. The shows will then air repeats three-and-a-half hours later on NBC.

Additionally, another big deal with Dick Wolf was announced. The television icon, who created Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D, has signed a giant deal with Peacock. While the shows are not exclusive to Peacock, the streamer is the first to offer the three Law & Order series in one place. Not all 456 episodes of the original Law & Order will be available at launch, due to other deals.

For more information on Peacock, including price and launch date, scroll through the gallery below.

