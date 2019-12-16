



Putting in the work. Social media users can’t look away after Kumail Nanjiani debuted his shredded body via Instagram.

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” the 41-year-old actor wrote alongside two shirtless snaps on Monday, December 16, via Instagram. “You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked.”

Nanjiani credited his nutritionists and trainers for helping him prep for the role as Kingo in the new Marvel film Eternals.

“I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before,” he explained. “It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals.”

The Silicon Valley actor concluded his post with a shoutout to his wife, Emily V. Gordon.

“And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year,” he gushed. “I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless.”

Gordon, who married the actor in 2007, replied to his post in the comments section. “Worth it,” the Big Sick cowriter, 40, quipped.

The screenwriter wasn’t the only one who noticed.

“I think Emily is going to be ok. But seriously, well done sir,” Colin Hanks replied.

Queer Eye’s Tan France wrote, “ARE YOU F—KING KIDDING ME? I AM LIVID.”

“This is ridiculous,” Chelsea Handler added. “This means anyone can get fit.”

Eternals is expected to hit theaters on November 6, 2020.