‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Picked Up By NBC After Fox Cancellation

A new home. Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been picked up by NBC for a sixth season. The network is reviving the sitcom after it was announced on Thursday, May 9, that Fox was canceling the cop comedy.

After initially bidding on the show in 2012, NBC announced that it would be picking up the show for 13 episodes following its cancellation. “Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” Chairman of NBC Entertainment Robert Greenblatt told Deadline on Friday, May 11. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but….

NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!

Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world! Nine-nine!!!!!!!!! — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 12, 2018

Show creator Dan Goor also took to Twitter to announce the news directly to fans: “Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but … NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!! Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world!Nine-nine!!!!!!!!!”

Actor Joe Lo Truglio, who plays Charles Boyle in the sitcom, tweeted: “It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC. We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. ❤👍🏻🚨.”

Actress Stephanie Beatriz, who has played Rose Diaz since the pilot in 2013, tweeted: “SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON!”

Earlier this week, the series’ fans and celebrities initially took to social media to express their feelings over Fox’s decision to cancel the show, asking the network to renew it. “News on @Brooklyn99FOX and @LastManFOX is a double gut punch,” Seth Meyers wrote. “Two great shows with hilarious writing and terrific ensembles.”

“RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THIGNS THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS #RenewB99,” Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted.

Goor expressed his gratitude following the cancelation news, tweeting: “Wow. Thank you for all this incredible outpouring of support. #brooklyn99 fans are the best fans in the world. it means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which also stars Samberg, Terry Crews, Chelsea Peretti, Andre Braugher, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller, first aired on FOX in September 2013.

