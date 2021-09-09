That baby glow! John Mulaney recently confirmed that Olivia Munn is pregnant with their first child, and the soon-to-be mom is soaking up every second.

“Olivia has been in great spirits lately,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She’s always friendly but now it’s like she’s extra sweet and friendly.”

As the 41-year-old actress prepares for the arrival of her little one, she is already feeling “protective and caring” when it comes to taking care of herself.

“She is very health conscious, eats well and takes care of her body, so that is also telling of how her pregnancy will be,” the source notes. “She would want her baby to also be healthy of course.”

According to the insider, the Oklahoma native will be “an amazing mom” because of her caring nature. “She’s very into rescue dogs, having two of her own, and animal adoption, so that translates into her being a hands-on mom,” the source adds.

Mulaney, 39, announced on Tuesday, September 7, that he and Munn are expecting a child while reflecting on his rocky year, which included a relapse in his drug addiction.

“I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife,” the comedian said during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “Then in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”

Four months prior, Us confirmed that the Big Mouth star split from wife Anna Marie Tendler.

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” his spokesperson told Us in a statement in May.

The Chicago native checked himself into a rehab facility in December 2020 where he sought treatment for alcoholism and cocaine addiction during a 60-day program. At the time, the Predator star sent him well-wishes, tweeting, “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.”

Shortly after news broke of his breakup with Tendler, 36, Us confirmed Mulaney’s relationship with Munn.

While speaking with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, Mulaney reflected on the impact that the New Girl alum has had on him, adding, “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

Motherhood has always been part of Munn’s plan, the insider tells Us, noting, “She for sure wanted kids or else she wouldn’t have frozen her eggs years ago.”

In April 2016, Munn opened up about how she froze “a bunch of her eggs” because the timing felt right.

“I turned 35, [that’s when] you’re high risk,” she told Anna Faris on the “Unqualified” podcast. “I think that every girl should do it. For one, you don’t have to race the clock any more.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper