‘Moms Like Us’: Breast-Feeding Gear and Gadgets Real Moms Swear By

Breast-feeding can be a daunting task for new moms, but Moms Like Us hosts Christina Garibaldi and Stroller In the City’s Brianne Manz are sharing the gear and gadgets they swore by when they were nursing their little ones. Watch the video above to see what they had to say.

On-the-Go Feeding

“I loved the Willow Pump because it wasn’t a big machine, so you actually put them in your bra. It was the best thing ever and it rarely made any noise,” Manz says of her first pick.

“I had the Willow Pump as well and I loved it. You can literally walk around the house. You can vacuum and clean and you’re not strapped down to your pump,” Garibaldi agrees. “You’re mobile, so it made breast-feeding a lot easier.”

Comfort Is Key

Manz, who is a mom of three, swore by the Boppy Pillow when she was nursing: “I loved it, I thought it was amazing. It’s great for your back.”

Soreness Solutions

“Lansinoh TheraPearl 3-in-1 Breast Therapy Packs are hot and cold. In the beginning when you’re sore, you can pop them either in the microwave to make them hot or in the freezer to make them cold, which really helps,” Garibaldi recommends for soreness relief. “Also, Earth Mama Organic Nipple Butter — your nipples will thank you later! It’s not fun in the beginning, I’m not gonna lie. But it does get easier!”

Nighttime Relief

“The Haakaa Breast Pump is this little silicone manual breast pump that you can actually use while you’re breast-feeding on one side and to have relief on the other side. It just suctions and you leave it there,” Garibaldi explains. “You actually get a decent amount of breast milk, which was super helpful in the beginning when you’re engorged. Especially in the middle of the night, you just pop it on and you’re good to go!”

