He’s here! Weeks after Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their first child, the proud parents couldn’t help but gush over their new bundle of joy.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” the John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch alum, 39, captioned a Friday, December 24 Instagram snap of their newborn and tagged Munn’s account. “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

The Oklahoma native, 41, also shared the same photo of their little one wearing a snug blue cap and wrapped in a blanket, writing, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays. ❤️💚”

Us Weekly confirmed one week earlier on December 18 that the pair’s son was born on November 24. While the couple had not previously addressed Malcolm’s birth, a source told Us that the Newsroom alum gave birth “just before Thanksgiving.”

The Saturday Night Live alum first announced the pair were expecting in September during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“We’re having a baby together,” the Illinois native told Seth Meyers at the time. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery [from my drug addiction].”

He continued: “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. She’s kind of held my hand [through my recovery].”

The Big Mouth star — who was previously married to Anna Marie Tendler before filing for divorce in May — started dating the former Daily Show correspondent later that month. Since then, the new couple has been excitedly preparing for their baby’s arrival.

“There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up,” Munn opened up in a September interview with Access. “I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too, everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me. … I’ve actually been really surprised, people tell me that your dogs can pick up on those kinds of things, but they’ve been walking over my stomach. They don’t care.”

While the Predator actress has kept the majority of her pregnancy private, she debuted her baby bump on Instagram earlier that month.

“SO excited to be partnering with @Petco to spread the word about the importance of pet mental health,” Munn captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding her pets, Frankie and Chance, in September, showing off her growing belly. “Our routines are changing and our pets need us. I took Petco’s free Well-Adjusted Dog seminar to help prepare my pups for these changes and encourage all pet parents to do the same. Frankie & Chance have helped me get through difficult times and now I’m doing the same for them.”

