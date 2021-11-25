Getting festive! Thanksgiving celebrations were back in full swing in 2021 after many stars chose not to spend the 2020 holiday with extended family and friends amid the COVID-19 crisis.

After a year without spectators, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off the festivities for many — including Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who worked the event on Thursday, November 25.

“Thankful to spend thanksgiving with these two!” Guthrie, 49, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her two cohosts, Kotb, 57, and Al Roker. “TEN years with Macys Parade — time really does fly when you’re having fun!”

The Today With Hoda & Jenna cohost also shared memories from the parade in New York City, captioning her photos, “@macys we loved every second of it! NYC is BACK!!! Happy Thanksgiving ❤️.”

Guthrie followed up her parade coverage by toasting her longtime friend and coworker Jenna Bush Hager, who turned 40 on Thursday.

“Thankful always but doubly so today for this sparkler of a human,” she captioned a snap with the birthday girl via Instagram. “Happy 40th bday @jennabhager 🥰.”

Witney Carson, for her part, couldn’t get enough of seeing her 10-month-old son, Leo, take in his first Thanksgiving.

“Pure joy. Pure happiness,” the 28-year-old professional dancer, who shares Leo with husband Carson McAllister, captioned a series of photos of her baby dressed in festive pajamas while sitting on her decorated table. “Thankful doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel! The second photo has me crying 😭🥺🍂.”

Nick Jonas revealed he is “grateful” for wife Priyanka Chopra while wishing fans a happy holiday on Thursday from across the pond.

Michelle Obama, on the other hand, posted a snap of her and Barack Obama’s pooch, Sunny, in honor of the family-focused day.

“Happy Thanksgiving from Sunny and our entire family!” the Becoming author, 57, wrote via Instagram. “We hope you all have a wonderful day, giving thanks for everyone you love. ❤️.”

Scroll down to see how celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving all across the U.S. and beyond: