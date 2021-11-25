Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean.

“Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ❤️,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25.

The “Jolene” songstress wore a black dress with a white ruffle down the front in the vintage photo as her iconic blonde hair stood high atop her head. Dean, for his part, wore a suit, purple shirt and purple and black striped tie.

“Carl Dean was hot! 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan commented on the snap from Parton’s younger days. Another user added, “Obsessed with all the Carl Dean publicity lately 👏👏.”

A third fan praised the “Coat of Many Colors” singer for her and Dean’s ability to make their marriage last more than 55 years.

“I love how wholesome and true you have stayed all these years,” the user wrote. “So happy that your marriage has outlasted so many. ❤️.”

Parton’s throwback photo, which featured the couple sitting on what appears to be a velvet couch, is the second time this month that the singer has given fans a glimpse at her life with Dean, now 79.

Earlier this month, the Grammy winner sang her husband’s praises while promoting her new apparel launch.

“Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!” the Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics author captioned an edited throwback photo of the pair via Instagram on November 2.

The Dollywood owner smiled while holding hands with her man in the snap. Dean, for his part, wore one of the tees from her new vintage merchandise collection.

Over the years, Parton, who married Dean in May 1966, has opted to keep her marriage out of the limelight as much as possible.

Earlier this year, however, she honored her love on his birthday by recreating her Playboy magazine cover more than 40 years after she first put on the bunny ears and corset.

“Today is July 20. It’s my husband Carl’s birthday and you’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Parton explained in a video via Twitter in July while wearing a black body suit, bunny ears and a bowtie. “Remember some time back I said I was going to pose for Playboy magazine when I was 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore.”

The “Here You Come Again” musician revealed that her “husband always loved” her original 1978 cover, which is why she decided to slip back into the outfit for his special day.

“I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years — and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that,” she added.

The “9 to 5” singer may have shown Dean some love on his birthday, but she rarely shows him off in public. In fact, she revealed in October 2020 that part of the key to their successful marriage is keeping her career separate from her relationship.

“When people ask me why it’s lasted this long, I say, ‘Because I stay gone.’ And there’s a lot of truth in that — the fact that we’re not in each other’s faces all the time,” Parton told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “But we do have a great respect and admiration for each other. We both have a great sense of humor. So, we have a lot of fun.”