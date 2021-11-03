Everlasting love! Dolly Parton praised her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, while promoting her latest apparel launch.

“Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!” the 75-year-old singer captioned an edited throwback photo via Instagram on Tuesday, November 2.

The “Jolene” songstress smiled while holding hands with Dean, now 79, in the snap. While Parton is wearing a retro-looking red, long-sleeved top and yellow pants, her husband’s T-shirt is from her new vintage merchandise launch.

While Dean’s tee appeared to be photoshopped in support of Parton’s clothing line, the photo is a major throwback. It is also the only snap that the Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics author has ever shared of her husband of more than 55 years on her Instagram page.

The Grammy winner shared the same snap via her Instagram Story with a link to her Dolly Parton online shop, which features Dean’s “Dolly Vintage Collage” tee and other merchandise with the “Coat of Many Colors” singer’s face on it from her career highlights.

Earlier this year, Parton honored her man on his birthday by recreating her Playboy magazine cover more than 40 years after she posed in the iconic bunny ears and corset.

“Today is July 20. It’s my husband Carl’s birthday and you’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” she explained in a video via Twitter in July while wearing a black body suit, bunny ears and a bowtie. “Remember some time back I said I was going to pose for Playboy magazine when I was 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore.”

The “9 to 5” singer, who wed Dean in May 1966, revealed that her “husband always loved” her original cover in 1978, which is what gave her the idea to put on the bunny ensemble once again.

“I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years — and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that,” she added.

Despite being willing to dressed up as a Playboy bunny for her love, Parton has chosen to keep her spouse out of the limelight throughout their marriage.

“A lot of people have thought that [he doesn’t exist] through the years, because he does not want to be in the spotlight at all,” she told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. “It’s just not who he is. He’s like, a quiet, reserved person.”

The Dollywood owner also revealed the secret to their nearly six-decade romance.

“When people ask me why it’s lasted this long, I say, ‘Because I stay gone.’ And there’s a lot of truth in that — the fact that we’re not in each other’s faces all the time,” she said. “But we do have a great respect and admiration for each other. We both have a great sense of humor. So, we have a lot of fun.”