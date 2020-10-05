Here she goes again! Dolly Parton might break out her Playboy bunny ears in honor of her 75th birthday in January.

“I just might do it,” the Grammy winner, 74, said on the Scott Mills & Chris Stark Show on BBC Radio 5 on Saturday, October 3, noting “there’s some truth” to the rumor she’s in talks to appear on Playboy’s cover again. “If I can do it in good taste and they want it, we’ll do it along with a really good interview inside. So, yeah, it’s possible. Yep, we’ve talked about it.”

The “Coat of Many Colors” songstress previously spoke about wanting to pose for Playboy during a March interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

“I don’t plan to retire,” she said at the time. “I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again.”

The “Jolene” singer, who graced the cover of the magazine in October 1978 at the age of 32, would gladly pose for the outlet before her next birthday.

“See I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it — I don’t know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75,” she explained.

When asked if she’d wear the same outfit — the iconic black bunny ears, bowtie, black leotard and sparkly cuffs — Patron said “maybe” but it’s up to the magazine.

“I could probably use it,” she said of the getup. “[My] boobs are still the same.”

The Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings star also addressed her history of plastic surgery during the interview, saying, “I’ve had about all the nips and tucks I can have.”

She added: “The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much.”

The Steel Magnolias actress just released her 51st studio album, and third holiday record, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

The album features a duet with Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus as well as performances with Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Michael Bublé and the “Dumb Blonde” singer’s brother, Randy Parton.

“#AHollyDollyChristmas is here,” Dolly announced via Instagram on Friday, October 2. “I’ve never been more excited about a project in my whole career! I hope these songs bring you some joy ❤️.”

Last month, the 9 to 5 star announced the release of her first book of lyrics, Songteller, available in November. The book will also include untold stories and pictures from her career.

The Dollywood owner proved she has staying power earlier in the year, as well, when she received BMI’s Million-Air Certificates for seven of her hit tracks in August. The songs included, “I Will Always Love You,” which is one of BMI’s 30 most performed songs of all time.