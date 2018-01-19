Happy Birthday, Dolly! In honor of Dolly Parton’s 72nd birthday on Friday, January 19, Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James will be donating 100 percent of its in-store and online profits to the country music icon’s charity, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

In a sweet Instagram post, Witherspoon shared that Parton has “been an inspiration” to her throughout her life, and she admires the legend for “her kindness, her humility and her beautiful spirit.” Draper James, Witherspoon’s southern-inspired clothing and lifestyle brand, even has merchandise that pays homage to Parton. They sell cheeky “What Would Dolly Do” tote bags, t-shirts and cocktail napkins.

The profits of those items — and everything else available on the Draper James site — will be benefiting Parton’s charity. The organization is a book-gifting program that, according to its website, “mails free books to children from birth to age five in participating communities within the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.” She started it in 1995 after being inspired by her father’s inability to read and write.

A hugely accomplished singer and songwriter — she penned (and originally recorded) the classic “I Will Always Love You” famously covered by Whitney Houston for The Bodyguard — Parton has become as known for her glitzy style choices as she is for her voice.

We appreciate her more-is-more approach to beauty and fashion that includes mile-long nails, voluminous blonde hair and color-coordinated makeup. Her embellished ensembles almost always show off her tiny waist and toned gams, and she is known to match her lipstick to her outfit. Parton proves that age is but a number, and we love her for it! After all, how could you not adore a woman who quips, “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap”?

