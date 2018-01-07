Standing with Catt. Eva Longoria, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman slammed E! for Catt Sadler’s pay dispute during their interview with Ryan Seacrest during the 2018 Golden Globes in L.A. on Sunday, January 7. As previously reported, Sadler left the network after finding out that there was a “massive” disparity in pay between herself and colleague Jason Kennedy.

“With Time’s Up, we support gender equity and equal pay, and we hope E! follows that lead with Catt, as well. We stand with you, Catt,” Longoria said. All three women wore black dresses to show their support for women who have been sexually abused and harassed in the workplace and have founded the Time’s Up movement to fund legal aid for victims.

“We love Catt, we love her,” the American Idol host replied.

Witherspoon and Kidman’s Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern also spoke to E! about gender pay disparity.

“We need the powers that be, and all the industries and all the networks, including E!, to help us with closing his pay gender gap,” Dern, who attended the ceremony with women’s rights activist Mónica Ramírez, said to Seacrest.

As previously reported, Debra Messing was the first to call out E! on the Golden Globe red carpet on Sunday.

“I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female cohosts as their male cohosts. I miss Catt Sadler. So we stand with her. That’s something that can change tomorrow, you know. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men,” the Will and Grace star said during the live show.

E! previously told Us Weekly in a statement: “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”

