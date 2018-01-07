GOLDEN GLOBES

Golden Globes 2018: Stars Bring Activists as Dates

Meryl Streep, Ai-jen Poo, Michelle Williams and Tarana Burke arrive to the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018.
 Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Some of Hollywood’s most notable actresses were ready to make an impact at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7, by bringing female activists who embody the spirit of the “Time’s Up” movement. The recently founded movement, powered by women, addresses injustice and inequality in the workplace that inhibit underrepresented groups from reaching their potential. 

