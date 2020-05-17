The best news for bookworms! Many celebrities are reading to kids during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams have enlisted other stars to read to little ones stuck at home. “Welcome to @SAVEWITHSTORIES (and please welcome my friend @amyadams to Instagram!) — a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books,” the 13 Going on 30 star, 48, captioned their March announcement video.

The Texas native went on to write, “We are galvanizing (without hair and makeup!!) as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between @savethechildren and Share Our Strength’s @nokidhungry (and thank you to our founding publisher, @scholasticinc). THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food. School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and #SaveTheChildren and #NoKidHungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help!”

Meghan Markle, Drew Barrymore and more have joined the actresses’ mission. The Suits alum, 38, read her and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, Duck! Rabbit!, while the Wildflower author, 45, read Goldie & the Three Bears.

As for Josh Gad, the Frozen star, 39, has taken it upon himself to entertain kids with frequent storytime sessions via Twitter. The actor has read The Day the Crayons Quit, The Giving Tree and many more.

“Since we’re all stuck at home right now, I figured we would have a little fun together,” Gad explained in his March announcement. “So, I’m going to see how this goes, but I decided I’m gonna read to you and your children — or just you, depending on what you prefer. I’m not gonna pass judgment right now since the world is a little bit of a hot mess.”

The Florida native joked, “Just trying to do my part and help keep you and your kids (somewhat) sane?”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities reading to children, from Patrick Stewart’s sonnets to Dolly Parton’s “Goodnight With Dolly” episodes.