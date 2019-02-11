They rely on each other! Musicians including Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves were on hand to honor Dolly Parton at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Stapes Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10.

Musgraves, 30, and Perry, 34, kicked off the tribute by joining Parton, 73, for a rendition of her song “Here You Come Again.” Cyrus, 26, then hit the stage to perform a duet of “Jolene” with her godmother. She remained on the stage as Maren Morris came out for a trio performance of Parton’s “After the Gold Rush.” Little Big Town were also present to sing “Red Shoes” with the Country Christmas Story actress.

The powerful performance concluded with the musicians joining forces to sing one of Parton’s most popular songs of her career — “9 to 5,” which was originally released in 1980.

However, this wasn’t only tribute that happened over the weekend. On Friday, February 8, Cyrus was joined by Shawn Mendes at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in L.A. to perform their version of Parton’s 1989 duet “Islands in the Stream,” which originally featured Kenny Rogers.

The Last Song actress posted a picture of the pair on Instagram on Friday, quoting lyrics from the tune, “We rely on each other uh-huh @shawnmendes.”

Cyrus and the 20-year-old Canadian crooner teamed up once again at Sunday’s awards show to sing Mendes’ Grammy-nominated tune, “In My Blood.” The former Disney Channel star attended the Grammys without her husband, Liam Hemsworth, as he was reportedly hospitalized the night before the show.

“He’s texted us this morning,” Hemsworth’s Isn’t It Romantic costar Rebel Wilson told Extra on Sunday. “He was in hospital overnight, so hopefully he will be fine.” Wilson, 38, didn’t elaborate on the condition that caused the 29-year-old Hunger Games actor’s hospitalization.

