The Grammys may be, first and foremost, music’s biggest night, but the annual fete also has a reputation for being one of fashion’s wildest. The 61st annual Grammys Awards were held at the Staples Center in L.A. on Sunday, February 10, and this year was no exception with some of the biggest names in Hollywood hitting the red carpet in boundary-pushing outfits.

While many of the bold style choices paid off in spades (here’s looking at you Lady Gaga, Tracee Ellis Ross and Camila Cabello), some may not have been worth the risk. Cardi B made quite the entrance in a sculptural black and pink Mugler velvet gown complete with a nude sequined bodice, pearl neckline and matching pearl hairpiece that can only be described as a lot.

And then there was Katy Perry giving Us cupcake vibes in pink Balmain, and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild topping off her already over-the-top bedazzled nearly naked number with a wide-brim hat. Jennifer Lopez got in on the hat action, too, with mixed results in her jewel-encrusted Ralph & Russo creation.

But the eccentric style is nothing new. You may recall Nicki Minaj arrived at the 2012 ceremony in a Little Red Riding Hood-inspired scarlet red Versace cape with a papal-like figure in tow. Lady Gaga hovered above the 2011 Grammys red carpet in a life-size egg and later emerged from the pod onstage wearing a yolk-colored latex ensemble — naturally.

Before that, a then-pregnant MIA turned up in 2009 wearing a sheer black minidress with polka-dot patches covering her chest and bump. In 2000, J. Lo sent the fashion world — and, really, the world at large — into a tizzy over her nearly naked tropical-print Versace gown.

With that little trip down memory lane in mind, it should come as no surprise that this year’s red carpet was filled with unexpected ensembles. From Janelle Monae‘s safety pins to Tierra Whack‘s colorful fur, keep scrolling to see the wildest and wackiest looks from the 2019 Grammys!