A duet for the ages! Miley Cyrus surprised viewers when she joined Shawn Mendes for his performance of his hit song “In My Blood” at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10.

Mendes, 20, kicked off his Grammys performance debut playing the piano solo before Cyrus, 26, joined him for the tune’s second verse. The pair blew everyone out of the water with their powerful rendition of the Canadian crooner’s emotional track, which was nominated for Song of the Year. (Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” was the winner.) The “Nervous” singer’s self-titled album was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, but lost to Ariana Grande’s Sweetener.

The Miles to Go author attended the 2019 Grammy Awards alone, as her husband, Liam Hemsworth, was hospitalized the night before the show. Cyrus was all smiles later in the evening as she took the stage with artists including Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry to pay tribute to her godmother, Dolly Parton.

Two days prior to their Grammys performance, Cyrus and Mendes teamed up to honor the 73-year-old music legend at the MusiCares gala in Los Angeles. The “Stitches” singer star and the former Hannah Montana actress performed Parton’s 1989 duet “Islands in the Stream,” which originally featured Kenny Rogers.

The Disney Channel alum posted a picture of the pair on Instagram on Friday, February 8, and captioned it with the song’s lyrics: “We rely on each other uh-huh @shawnmendes.”

On Thursday, February 7, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress shared another photo of herself and Mendes, who wore a leather jacket with a portrait of Parton, 73, emblazoned on the back. Cyrus wrote along with the black-and-white snapshot, “This could be the year for the real thing @recordingacademy @shawnmendes @dollyparton.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!