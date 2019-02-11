Family is forever! Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes and more celebrities brought their relatives to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer shared a sweet snap with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, before the father-daughter duo hit the carpet with her mom, Tish Cyrus.

“On our way to the Grammys like…” Miley, 26, captioned a throwback of her and her dad in a car via her Instagram Story.

Hours later, Miley, who is performing a tribute to godmother Dolly Parton during the show, Billy Ray, 57, and Tish, 51, arrived at the Staples Center and posed for photos on the red carpet. Noticeably missing from the family affair? The Disney alum’s husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Miley and Hemsworth, 29, tied the knot in December 2018 after nearly a decade together, on-and-off. According to the Australian actor’s Isn’t It Romantic? costar Rebel Wilson, Hemsworth was hospitalized on Sunday.

“Yes, he’s texted us this morning, he was in hospital overnight so hopefully he will be fine,” Wilson told the outlet.

Miley is also performing at the Grammys with Mendes, who attended the show with his father, Manuel Mendes.

Scroll through to see more celebrities pose with their parents on the Grammys red carpet: