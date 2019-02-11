Liam Hemsworth was unable to join his Isn’t It Romantic castmates while promoting their new film due to a recent hospitalization.

“He’s texted us this morning. He was in hospital overnight, so hopefully he will be fine,” costar Rebel Wilson revealed during an interview with Extra on Sunday, February 10.

The Pitch Perfect star, 38, did not elaborate what happened to Hemsworth, 29, but he was also noticeably absent at the 2019 Grammy Awards later on Sunday. In his absence, the Hunger Games actor’s new wife, Miley Cyrus, walked the red carpet with her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus.

Miley, 26, looked stunning in a cleavage-baring black Mugler suit with her blonde hair tousled to the side. She accessorized with strappy heels and stunning earrings.

Though the Hannah Montana alum is not a nominee at the 61st annual music ceremony, she is set to perform alongside Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves and other artists in an all-star tribute to Dolly Parton.

Hemsworth and Miley, who met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Nashville in December. The groom revealed on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday, February 8, that the “We Can’t Stop” singer took his last name after their wedding.

“[She is] Miley Ray Hemsworth now, actually,” he said. “She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great. … She was like, ‘No, of course I’m taking your name.’”

The 2019 Grammy Awards air on CBS Sunday, February 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

Us Weekly has reached out to Hemsworth’s rep for comment.

