More in love than ever! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were all over each other on the red carpet at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 26, wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for photos. Jenner, who wore a light pink jumpsuit, and Scott, who is nominated for Best Rap Album, also shared a sweet kiss on the carpet.

The twosome attended the Grammys one day after their daughter Stormi’s 1st birthday party. (The duo were originally set to celebrate their baby girl’s birthday earlier in February, but rain forced them to postpone the get-together.)

The reality star documented their 12-month-old’s over-the-top party, which included carnival rides and a giant blow-up of Stormi’s face. The theme of the bash was Stormiworld, a play the title of Scott’s hit album Astroworld.

“i dreamed about this party and then drew it up on paper room by room and @mindyweiss really made my vision come to life!!!” Jenner captioned photos from the soirée on Sunday via Instagram as she shouted-out the celebrity party planner. “thank you Mindy and team! this party was magical ✨🎡♥️”

Shortly after the celebration, Jenner and Scott, who were first linked in April 2017, attended Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party at The Beverly Hilton.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Scott, who performed at the party, ended his set with a shoutout to Jenner: “Yo, Kylie, I love you and Stormi so much.”

Scroll through to see the adorable pics of Jenner and Scott at the Grammys: