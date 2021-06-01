The Hilarious Reason Dolly Parton Sleeps With a Full Face of Makeup

Around the clock glam! Most people take off their makeup before bed, but Dolly Parton subscribes to a very different mentality.

The 75-year-old star doesn’t believe in washing her face before getting some shut eye — and it’s not because of laziness. She actually has some very interesting reasoning for maintaining her full face beat through midnight and beyond.

“I do all my beauty work and cleansing my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my makeup on at night,” the “Jolene” singer revealed in a Monday, May 31 interview with WSJ. Magazine. “Because I never know if there’s going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I’m going to have to go out in the middle of the night!”

The possibility of a natural disaster isn’t her only reasoning for sleeping with her makeup though. Parton admits she also likes to look nice for husband Carl Thomas Dean, whom she married in 1966.

“I don’t like to go home and just tear down completely, because my poor husband has to look at me,” she told the outlet. Instead, she waits until “around 3 in the morning” to wash her face and “start all over again.”

But her makeup bag isn’t filled to the brim with expensive products galore. In fact, her favorites are from the drugstore!

“I use a lot of Maybelline products and I’ve used Max Factor’s Panstik makeup for all of my grown years. I have to order it from different places because I can’t find it anymore,” she explained.

If Parton is planning to have a night out on the town or perform though, she makes sure to up the ante. “If I’m going out at night, I’ll just add a little more shadow, a little more glitter, redder or brighter lipstick. I’m so used to doing my own makeup and hair I can do it really fast.”

While many fans will point to Parton’s iconic cherry red lips as their beauty inspiration, the “9 to 5” singer took style cues from someone in her hometown Locust Ridge, Tennessee.

“My own over exaggerated look came from a serious place I’ve often spoken about: the town tramp in our little country hometown. They called her trash, but to me she was absolutely beautiful,” she told WSJ. Magazine.

Parton continued: “She wore colorful patchwork skirts and pretty blouses and showed a little cleavage and had red nails and piled up blonde hair and red lipstick and high heels. She was the prettiest thing I’d ever seen. When everybody would say, ‘Oh, she’s just trash,’ I’d say, ‘Well, trash is what I’m going to grow up to be.’”