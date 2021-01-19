Legendary! Dolly Parton has never been one to shy away from making a style statement on the red carpet and beyond. It’s safe to say that she’s as much a fashion icon as she is a music legend. So in honor of her 75th birthday, we’re taking a look back at her best red carpet looks of all time.

Though the 9 to 5 star told Vogue last year that she’s “never thought of herself as fashionable,” time and time again, she has stunned in all kinds of glitzy, glamorous ensembles. Whether she’s signing CDs at Best Buy or attending one of the first-ever Vanity Fair Oscar parties, she’s going to look all done-up and fabulous.

For instance, in 1984, the “Jolene” singer attended the New York City premiere of Rhinestone alongside her co-star Sylvester Stallone. For the sleek affair, she dazzled in a beautiful white off-the-shoulder gown with lovely embroidery. “I remember thinking I have to look good because Stallone was hotter than Dooley at that time,” she told Vogue. “So I tried to look my Dolly best!”

What exactly does that mean? Lots and lots of sparkle. “I always joke that I never leave a rhinestone unturned,” she told the Vogue in 2019. “I have to have sparkles on my clothes. It makes me feel vibrant. Shoot, even my pajamas have rhinestones on them!” We believe it!

But it’s not just fashion that she goes all-out with. She also favors incredibly full, blonde hairstyles and lots of makeup. “I know that I always like to wear a lot of makeup. More than probably I should wear,” she said during a 2020 video. “But I think more is more, and whoever made up that ‘less is more’ is full of it!”

This is something she’s always been quite honest about! After all, her most famous quote about her own style is, “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.”

Keep scrolling to see Parton’s glitziest, most glamorous red carpet looks of all time.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)