New year, new ‘dos. Time and time again, celebrities have provided Us with major hair inspiration with their bold color changes, drastic chops and Rapunzel-like hair extensions — and 2023 is no different.

Lily James proved a lob is always a good idea when she arrived at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on January 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles with shortened tresses. The Pam & Tommy actress’ coiffure was inspired by the ‘90s, according to her hairstylist, Halley Brisker, who has famously worked his magic on Sydney Sweeney, Simone Ashley and Sadie Sink.

For James, Brisker styled her crown in bouncy curls, incorporating hair pieces from Great Lengths for “added volume,” the beauty guru revealed via Instagram. Her locks were also prepped with Olaplex. In addition to debuting a new length, James unveiled a warm chestnut hue, which popped against her red Versace gown. The color transformation comes after the Baby Driver star rocked a blonde, jet black and strawberry blonde crown in 2022.

Kaley Cuoco also went dark for the Golden Globes, ditching her signature sunny mane. On the red carpet, the Flight Attendant actress showed off the look, which featured curtain bangs pulled up into an intricate chignon. The hairstyle perfectly complemented Cuoco’s lavender Vera Wang gown that fell gracefully over her baby bump. (The Meet Cute actress and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, announced in October 2022 that they are expecting their first child.)

Of the hair arrangement, her hairstylist, Christine Symonds, told Us Weekly exclusively: “The dress was ethereal and had the most beautiful bows and jewels on the straps, so we knew we wanted the hair up to not distract from the simple elegance of the dress.” The beauty guru added that she prepped Cuoco’s hair with Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Leave-In Styling Treatment and Clairol Shimmer Lights Thermal Shine Spray for “heat protection.”

Cuoco and James weren’t the only ones to roll out a transformation at the ceremony. Brad Pitt had fans swooning over his dapper haircut. The actor looked as youthful as ever with spiky golden strands that fell in different directions. Many compared the trim to a look the Troy actor sported in the ‘90s. Prior to the soirée, Pitt donned longer locks that he often wore slicked back.

Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity hair transformations from 2023: