The Flight Attendant star, 37, hit the red carpet at the 80th annual awards show on Tuesday, January 10, with brunette hair — a striking change from her signature shade of warm blonde.
The California native teamed her new hair color with a lavender, crystal-embellished gown designed by Vera Wang, which was the perfect contrast to the brunette hue.
As for her hairstyle, celebrity hairstylist Christine Symonds gave Cuoco a “modern French twist” and soft curtain bangs using Clariol Professional products,
“The dress was ethereal and had the most beautiful bows and jewels on the straps, so we knew we wanted the hair up to not distract from the simple elegance of the dress,” Symonds tells Us. They decided on the French twist was the perfect combination of “clean and classic.”
Then, I sprayed her hair with Clariol Shimmer Lights Thermal Shine Spray ($11) for heat protection and to add extra shine before giving her a voluminous blow dry,” she continues. “Once she had the dress on, we twisted the hair up and secured it with bobby pins.”
Cuoco was one of many celebrities to wear their hair in a bun at this year’s Golden Globes. Liza Koshy, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jessica Chastain were just a handful of other stars who embraced the red carpet-ready style.
Keep scrolling for BTS photos of Cuoco and her French twist ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes.
Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Brunette Hair Transformation at the Golden Globes: Photos
Kaley Cuoco's baby bump was a hot topic of conversation at the 80th annual Golden Globes, but her hair transformation is proving to be equally buzzy.
Believe it or not, Symonds says, "the look didn't take long at all" to bring to life. "We first prepped her hair with Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Leave-In Styling Treatment ($13) to enhance her shade and gently condition the hair.
Credit: Christine Symonds for Clairol Professional
Kaley and Christine Pose With Clariol Products
Credit: Christine Symonds for Clairol Professional
Spraying Kaley's Hair With Clariol Treatment
Credit: Christine Symonds for Clairol Professional
Kaley's Side Profile
Credit: Christine Symonds for Clairol Professional
Another One!
Credit: Christine Symonds for Clairol Professional
Kaley and Boyfriend Tom Pose for a Photo
Credit: Christine Symonds for Clairol Professional
All Smiles
Credit: Christine Symonds for Clairol Professional
View From the Back
Credit: Christine Symonds for Clairol Professional