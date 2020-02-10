To celebrate a fantastic night of glitz and glamour at the 2020 Oscars, stars flocked to the Vanity Fair afterparty looking as fabulous as they did for the official red carpet… if not, more so!

On Sunday, February 9, A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington and Kate Hudson joined starlets such as Charlize Theron, Regina King and Scarlett Johansson to attend the highly anticipated affair held at the famed Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Tons of stars swapped out their red carpet looks for more party-ready ensembles that were to die for. Johansson maintained the same vibe donning a sparkly gown in a similar hue to her awards show Oscar de la Renta. Then there was King, who went with a sleeker, sexier look covered in crystal embellishments. As for Theron’s look, we may have loved the dance-floor-ready afterparty fringe dress even more than the one she wore earlier.

Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner joined in on the fun, looking elegant and sophisticated in floor-length frocks. While the KKW Beauty founder went with an edgier ripped Alexander McQueen number from his 2003 collection that she referred to as “Shipwreck Oyster Gown” in her Instagram, the Lip Kit creator dazzled in structured strapless dress. But as beautiful as it looked, she noted in a social media post that she couldn’t really sit in it. “But it was worth it,” she clarified.

From Sofia Vergara to Hailey Baldwin, keep scrolling to see the best of the best looks at the Vanity Fair afterparty.