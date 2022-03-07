Yee-haw! Country stars didn’t just bring their stellar singing voices to the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday, March 7 — they also served up some fabulous fashion.

With a red carpet rolled out at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, singers put their casual clothes and cowboy boots to the side in favor of glitzy dresses and stunning suits.

Plus, with the always-amazing Dolly Parton appointed as cohost for the evening, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that bold colors, sparkle and gorgeous glam took center stage.

From Kristin Cavallari‘s Mugler dress to Scheana Shay‘s brown velvet number, the ACM Awards brought out some major fashion moments.

To see all these looks and more of the country stars’ best look, keep scrolling! From Priscilla Block to Rachael Kirkconnell, Us Weekly’s Stylish has the details on what everyone wore.