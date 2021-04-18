Getting ready to welcome their country cuties! Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, Lady A’s Hillary Scott and more pregnant stars have shown off their baby bumps at the ACM Awards.

The A Letter of Love author’s budding belly was on display in a gold dress during her and the “Die a Happy Man” singer’s April 2017 red carpet appearance. The couple went on to welcome their daughter, Ada, four months later.

Prior to Ada’s August 2017 arrival, however, the pair adopted their eldest daughter, Willa, from Uganda. “My heart has always been driven to that,” Akins exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2018 of adopting the little one. “It just started as this calling in my life, to speak for these children who don’t have a voice. This is what I was really here to do. It lined up perfectly with my heart.”

The former nurse noted that she is the “product of an adopted family” since her “mom was adopted,” adding at the time: “It has always been something that has been very natural for me. When I saw her, I don’t know, but I was very drawn to her. I just tell everyone she was always my baby. It just took us a little bit longer to find each other.”

In February 2020, she and Rhett welcomed their third daughter, Lennon. “It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world,” the Grammy nominee wrote via Instagram at the time. “My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life.”

The Georgia native loves being a girl dad, he gushed exclusively to Us in October 2019. “I love it,” Rhett said at the time. “I love doing their hair, and I love playing the Barbies with them, whatever they want me to do, tea parties. It’s just been awesome to get to be a dad of two beautiful girls and a third one on the way.”

As for Scott, the singer showed her bump progress at the ACM Awards in 2013, just ahead of her and Chris Tyrrell‘s twins Eisele and Betsy’s January 2018 birth.

The little ones “could not be more different,” the Tennessee native exclusively told Us in October of the following year. “They look so much alike, but they are such different little personalities. I’m loving watching them develop and just pick on each other but love each other.”

Keep scrolling to see Mickey Guyton, Chris Stapleton’s wife, Morgane Stapleton, and more expectant stars showing their maternity style.